Crime Watch 8

Seymour man accused of stealing $20k from volunteer fire department

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A Seymour man was arrested Friday on theft and forgery charges after state police say he stole $20,000 from the volunteer fire department where he worked.

The investigation into Christopher L. McKain, 44, began in September when officials with the Jackson-Washington Township Fire Department asked for help from state police because they suspected a member had stolen thousands of dollars from the department, ISP said Friday.

Detectives determined that McKain had been told to do various work for the fire department during 2019 and 2020, and he would tell the department the jobs were completed or the items requested were purchased. Then he forged invoices from businesses and submitted them to the township treasurer, who reimbursed him.

ISP called McKain a former volunteer firefighter but did not say when he stopped working for the department.

McKain on Friday was in the Jackson County Jail pending his initial appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court.