Seymour man arrested for fatal hit-and-run of 87-year-old man

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A Seymour man on Friday was arrested for the fatal hit-and-run of an 87-year-old man, the Seymour Police Department said in a Friday news release.

At 7:10 a.m. Saturday, the Seymour Police Department received a call advising that a pedestrian had been struck in the 200 block of South Chestnut Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found an adult male unresponsive in the roadway. Witnesses told officers the vehicle that struck the pedestrian left the scene and traveled east on Tipton Street.

The victim was identified as Ronald Jarvis, 87, of Seymour. Jarvis was flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.

On Saturday evening, officers found the suspect vehicle in the 300 block of South Chestnut Street. Officers obtained a Jackson Circuit Court search warrant to remove the vehicle from the location. Officers also detained the suspected driver. When investigators attempted to question the driver, they refused to cooperate.

On Tuesday, investigators received information that Jarvis had died from his injuries. Over the next few days, investigators followed up on leads.

On Wednesday, investigators obtained a Jackson Superior Court 1 search warrant to process the suspect vehicle. Crime scene investigators collected several items that contained potential evidence.

On Friday, Investigators obtained a Jackson Superior Court 1 search warrant to search an apartment in the 300 block of South Chestnut Street for the suspect that fled the scene of the accident. Officers arrived to the apartment, located Omar S. Donald, 54, of Seymour, and took him into custody.

Donald was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury, and driving while suspected.

While at the apartment, officers observed methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in plain view. Officers obtained permission to search the apartment. During the search, officers found between eight and 10 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Donald was additionally charged with dealing in methamphetamine within 500 feet of a school, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Donald was taken to the Jackson County Jail.