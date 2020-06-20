Seymour man charged with neglect in 6-week-old son’s death

Joseph Michael-Wayne Scott, 31, of Seymour, is facing a neglect of a dependent resulting in death charge. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A Seymour man is facing a charge of neglect resulting in death after his six-week-old son died while in his care in March.

According to Indiana State Police, Joseph Michael-Wayne Scott, 31, of Seymour, fell asleep in a recliner at a home in the 500 block of Colvin Court on March 27. Scott was holding his child at the time and was later awoken by a family member who noticed the infant was not breathing due to his position in the chair.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene and the child was pronounced dead.

An investigation lasting two months led to the discovery that Scott had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system at the time of the child’s death.

Scott was taken into custody Thursday and jailed at the Jackson County jail.

He is facing a felony charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.