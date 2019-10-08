Seymour police officer faces ghost employment, misconduct allegations

SEYMOUR, Ind. (The Republic) — A Seymour Police Department officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending an Indiana State Police investigation, involving allegations of ghost employment and official misconduct.

Capt. Carl Lamb will be on paid administrative leave until the completion of the investigation, Seymour police said. An internal investigation will follow upon completion of the Indiana State Police investigation, Seymour police said.

The Seymour police said the Indiana State Police would be handling any further release of information.