Man accused of fatally shooting Dutch soldier in 2022 due in court

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The second day in the trial for Shamar Duncan, a man charged with fatally shooting a Dutch soldier in 2022, continues at the Marion County courthouse on Tuesday.

Duncan, 22 at the time of the murder, shot three Royal Netherlands Army soldiers outside the downtown Hampton Inn on South Meridian Street. One soldier, 26-year-old Simmie Poetsema, died days after the shooting.

News 8 previously reported the soldiers had been in Indiana for training. Poetsema and his fellow soldiers were visiting downtown Indy when the soldiers had some sort of altercation with Duncan and a group of friends very early on Aug. 27.

Eyewitnesses described to News 8 Duncan’s group as the aggressors of the fight – three or four people were in Duncan’s group and between nine and 14 in the group of Dutch soldiers.

After the fight, Duncan went to a vehicle, drew a gun, and fired four or five shots. He struck Poetsema and two others, leaving the other soldiers critically hurt.

Duncan was arrested and formally charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of disorderly conduct in early September 2022.

Duncan’s trial was set to begin at 9 a.m.