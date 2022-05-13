Crime Watch 8

Shelbyville man charged for murder, robbery in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have made an arrest for a man’s murder and robbery in March.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 45-year-old Jeremy Jones of Shelbyville for the murder of Tommy Casey Jr. on March 28.

Casey, 54, died after being shot in the 100 block of S. Catherwood Ave.

Jones was arrested on Thursday by IMPD with the help of the Batesville Police Department.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Jones on May 6.

News 8 has requested a probable cause affidavit from the prosecutor’s office to learn more about the case.