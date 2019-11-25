Shelbyville PD: 1 killed in an altercation, investigation underway

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – The Shelbyville Police Department is investigating after one person was killed in an altercation.

According to the department, officers responded to an area near the intersection of Noble Street and Franklin Street Monday morning for a report of an altercation with a serious bodily injury.

The victim, later identified as Delany Drake, was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the scuffle. Drake later died at the hospital.

Police said according to witnesses, the white male suspect was seen fleeing the area on foot.

Shelbyville PD said there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shelbyville Police Department at 317-392-5108.