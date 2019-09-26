Shelter in place in effect for 2 Carmel elementary schools

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two Carmel elementary schools have been advised to shelter in place.

Woodbrook Elementary and Forest Dale Elementary in Carmel have been told to shelter in place by the Carmel Police Department.

Police are investigating an incident unrelated to the schools near 116th Street and Haverstick Road.

Police say this was due to a request from another agency in response to a possible suicidal person in the area.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.