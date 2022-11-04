Crime Watch 8

Sheriff: 20 men arrested following ‘child sex sting’ operation

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies conducted a three day “child sex sting” investigation in Johnson County that resulted in the arrest of 20 men who police say were hoping to have sexual encounters with minors.

According to a release, the investigation took place from Tuesday through Thursday. Police say during the investigation, suspects brought different items to the meeting location including alcoholic beverages, illegal narcotics and firearms.

Investigators say some of the people traveled as far as Alabama and Washington to have sexual encounters with minors.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office encourages parents to be watchful of online activity of their children.

They say this is the fourth time this type of operation has been conducted in Johnson County over the past two and a half years.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office will determine formal charges for those arrested.

Jeffrey A. Hance, 64, of Mooresville, Ind.

Za Thio, 36, of Indianapolis, Ind.

Jonathan Tyler Evans, 36, of Pisgah, Ala.

Samuel Ernestro Severino Cabrera, 24, of Indianapolis, Ind.

Jeffery Dylan Alford, 26, of Greenwood, Ind.

Thiang Za Lian, 21, of Indianapolis, Ind.

Jered S. Morgan, 22, of Monrovia, Ind.

Jonathan D. Morales, 31, of Indianapolis, Ind.

Calvin Michael Farris, 37, of Richland, Wash.

Philip Michael Buhrke, 26, of Indianapolis, Ind.

Eric N. Johnson, 38, of Noblesville, Ind.

Brallan Campos-Acevedo, 22, of Indianapolis, Ind.

Zacariah Ray Hart, 43, of Indianapolis, Ind.

Ryan Alan Browning, 34, of Harts, West Va.

Helly Cananl Sang, 21, of Indianapolis, Ind.

Mark Alan Adams, 59, of Cross Plains, Ind.

Nicholas T. Hubbard, 23, of Indianapolis, Ind.

Nicholas T. Hubbard, 28, of Indianapolis, Ind.

Christopher Greg Wilson, 37, of Columbus, Ind.

Max Joseph Miller, 25, of Indianapolis, Ind.