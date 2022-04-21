Crime Watch 8

Sheriff candidate charged for OWI arrest

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A candidate for sheriff has been charged for drunk driving and is planning on staying on the ballot.

Terry Judy, running as a Republican for Hendricks County sheriff in the May primary, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated on April 10.

Judy, who retired from the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office in 2021 after 33 years, was pulled over in Danville in the early morning hours.

The case was assigned to a special prosecutor. Putnam County’s prosecutor, Tim Bookwalter, filed charges on Thursday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police saw Judy’s vehicle not using turn signals, making wide turns and nearly striking a vehicle head-on before he was pulled over.

When he was pulled over, an officer said Judy had slurred speech, difficulty answering questions and said he had four or five beers at a friend’s birthday party at a restaurant. Police say Judy’s passenger had to answer for him when he was asked where he was going.

Court documents state Judy had a BAC of .124%.

Judy faces two misdemeanor charges in the case.

Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person

Online court records do not yet list a future court appearance for Judy.

Judy is one of three Republicans on the primary ballot.

