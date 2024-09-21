Inmate hits deputy and injures her, sheriff says

A view of the Indianapolis-Marion County Community Justice Campus on the morning of Jan. 15, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A deputy for the Marion County jail was injured after an inmate hit her Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

The injury came as two deputies were conducting a count of inmates shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday at the Adult Detention Center on the Marion County Community Justice Campus. One inmate, Jamond Harris, 35, of Indianapolis, refused to return to his cell.

After the incident, Harris was placed on lockdown.

He’s in the jail on charges of robbery, dealing drugs, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He’s scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The injured deputy, who was not named in a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The news release noted “the “very real dangers that our correctional staff face every day.” The release also said, “The bravery and quick actions of our deputies prevented a dangerous situation from worsening. We are extremely grateful for their service, and the community should recognize the vital role they play in ensuring safety within our facility and community at large.”