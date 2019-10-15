Sheriff: Man spits cocaine jail officials while being processed

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Three employees at the Boone County Jail had to be seen by medical personnel after a main spit cocaine in their faces.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Kevin Lampley of Indianapolis was being processed into the jail after being arrested for driving while suspended with a prior conviction.

Jail officials said officers observed something in his pants. Lampley then pulled two clear baggies with a white, powdery substance out and put them in his mouth.

When officers tried to detain him, he spit it into into their faces.

The substance was tested and was revealed to be cocaine.

Lampley and the three jail employees were taken to a medical facility to be checked out.

A mugshot for Lampley has not been made available.