Sheriff pulls over speeding vehicle, find marijuana and THC vape cartridges

Crime Watch 8

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

(Provided Photo/Clinton County Sheriff’s Office)

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Frankfort man has been arrested after deputies found marijuana and THC vape cartridges in his vehicle.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Hugo Lopez was arrested Friday in the case.

Sheriff Rich Kelly saw a speeding vehicle on westbound State Road 38 near County Road 200 East.

Kelly says he was able to smell marijuana while he was talking to Lopez, leading to a search of the vehicle.

The searched turned up “raw, packaged marijuana” and THC vape cartridges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lopez faces a preliminary charge of marijuana possession.

The case now goes to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: