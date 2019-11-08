Sheriff pulls over speeding vehicle, find marijuana and THC vape cartridges

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Frankfort man has been arrested after deputies found marijuana and THC vape cartridges in his vehicle.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Hugo Lopez was arrested Friday in the case.

Sheriff Rich Kelly saw a speeding vehicle on westbound State Road 38 near County Road 200 East.

Kelly says he was able to smell marijuana while he was talking to Lopez, leading to a search of the vehicle.

The searched turned up “raw, packaged marijuana” and THC vape cartridges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lopez faces a preliminary charge of marijuana possession.

The case now goes to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.