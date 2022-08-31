Crime Watch 8

Sheriff releases surveillance photos of school bus vandals near Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released surveillance photos of the people who vandalized school buses at middle and elementary schools.

On Sunday morning, deputies learned of damaged school buses in a secured parking area at Wea Ridge Middle and Elementary schools. That’s southwest of the intersection of East County Road 430 South and South County Road 150 East, which is just south of Lafayette’s southern border.

At least one of the buses had driven through a shared playground for the school. Details of the damage can be found here.

On Wednesday, Tippecanoe County Sheriff Robert Goldsmith asked the public for help identifying the people and vehicle caught in the photos. Goldsmith asks anyone with information about who was at the schools between 11:30 p.m on Saturday to 4 a.m. on Sunday, to contact detectives at 765-423-9321. People can also submit a tip through the WeTip hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or through the SaferWatch app.