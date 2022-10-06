Crime Watch 8

Sheriff: Suspect of traffic violation dies in police chase in eastern Morgan County

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A police chase led to a Wednesday night crash that killed the suspect of a traffic violation, the Morgan County sheriff announced Thursday afternoon.

Daniel Staten, 32, of Camby, died after being taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis from the crash scene in eastern Morgan County on North Mann Road. That’s about 2 miles west of Mooresville and 3 miles south of the southern border of Indianapolis.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy, the sheriff said.

Sheriff Richard W. Myers said in a news release that a Morgan County deputy, who was not named in the release, tried to stop a 2008 Pontiac GT car about 11 p.m. Wednesday for traffic violations on Hadley Road near Turner Road. That’s about a mile west of Mooresville.

The sheriff gave this narrative of the crash in the news release: “The vehicle fled onto Turner Road, stopped, let two females out of the vehicle, and again continued south on Kitchen Road. The vehicle continued, turned around and fled north on Kitchen then turned south on Turner, east on Spring Lake Road and north on Mann Road.”

The chase covered at least 4 miles and ended on Mann Road just north of North Smokey Row Road when Staten lost control of the car and hit and southbound truck.

The truck driver, Michael Skaggs, was checked out at Community Hospital South in Indianapolis, but the release did not indicate how he was injured or what his condition is. The release did not say what type of truck Skaggs was driving, but said he was wearing a seatbelt.

The sheriff also said one female passenger who had been dropped off was found; she denied knowing the driver and was not arrested. The other female was not found.

The sheriff’s release did not indicate whether any kind of review of the chase would happen, or whether the deputy remained on duty. News 8 reached out to the sheriff by email for additional information.