Crime Watch 8

Sheriff’s deputies arrest man wanted on murder charge since January

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of a person shot shortly before 10:45 p.m. Jan. 7, 2022, in the 1300 block of North Bolton Avenue. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County sheriff’s deputies on Saturday arrested a man wanted for a January murder, weeks after a warrant was issued for the 32-year-old, according to information from online court records and Indianapolis police.

Kenyon Webster, of Indianapolis, was formally charged with murder on Thursday in an initial hearing in Marion Superior Court 29. The arrest warrant for the murder charge had been filed Jan. 13, according to online court records. The warrant was formally served on Wednesday, online court records show.

IMPD said Friday that the charge was in connection to the Jan. 7 shooting of Derrick Mooney Jr., 29.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of a person shot shortly before 10:45 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 1300 block of North Bolton Avenue. That’s at the Pangea Vistas Apartments on the east side near Anna Brochhausen School 88 and the Preston Pointe Apartments, a community for older adults.

Officers found Mooney shot in a car at the scene, where he died. His girlfriend had called 911, IMPD said.

The girlfriend later told police that Webster, the father of her baby, had shot her boyfriend, according to court documents.

Investigators from the Marion County Coroner’s Office later found Mooney had been shot 11 times in the head, neck and chest. A crime scene specialist had found 16 9mm shell casings around the red Chevrolet Malibu car in which Mooney was found.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detective Stephen Smalley by calling 317-327-3475 or emailing Stephen.Smalley@indy.gov.