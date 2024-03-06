Sheriff’s office: Car goes into house; driver found dead with gunshot wound

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A male with a gunshot wound was found dead Tuesday after driving a car into a house in a residential subdivision in northeastern Hendricks County, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies were sent shortly before 4:40 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a vehicle striking a house in the 10300 block of Memorial Knoll Drive. The home in the Eagle Crossing neighborhood was near the street’s intersection with Eagle Crossing Drive.

Deputies found a four-door passenger car had struck the rear of a house. Residents were inside the home at the time of the crash, but no one was injured.

The male driver, the only person in the car, was found dead inside it. The gunshot wound was in the trunk of his body, the sheriff’s office says.

No additional information was immediately available.