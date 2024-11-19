60°
Two injured in shooting at southeast Indy apartment complex

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were shot and wounded in a shooting at a southeast side apartment complex late Monday night.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 2100 block of Wagner Lane in the Grandville Apartments complex on a shots fired call.

Those apartments are off East Raymond Street behind a Family Dollar store and a few other businesses and restaurants.

They arrived and located two victims with gunshot wounds. IMPD says both people were “awake and breathing.”

It wasn’t clear what led up to the shooting or if there were any suspects.

