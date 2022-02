Crime Watch 8

Shooting at Speedway apartment complex leaves 1 dead

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting at a Speedway apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Speedway Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 25th Street at 5:39 p.m. on reports of a loud disturbance. That is the address for the Maywood at Speedway apartments.

They located an adult gunshot victim who was pronounced dead.

No additional information about the shooting or the victim was provided.

It is the first homicide in Speedway this year.