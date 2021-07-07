Crime Watch 8

Shooting in east side neighborhood leaves 1 dead

INDIAINAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed in an east side neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:35 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say officers responded to a report of a person shot at 8809 Bel Air Drive. That is near the intersection of North Post Road and East 38th Street.

The victim was located with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition before dying.

No information about the victim or a possible suspect was immediately available.

News 8 has a reporter headed to the scene to learn more about the shooting.