Crime Watch 8

Shooting in east side neighborhood leaves man dead

INDIAINAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was shot and killed in an east side neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say officers responded to a report of a person shot at 8809 Bel Air Drive just after 4:30 p.m. That is near the intersection of North Post Road and East 38th Street.

The man was located with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition before dying.

No additional information about the victim or a possible suspect was immediately available.