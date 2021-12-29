Crime Watch 8

Shooting in strip mall on north side leaves man dead

A man was shot and killed in a commercial area on the north side on Dec. 29, 2021. (WISH Photo/Kevin Stinson)
by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting at a strip mall on the north side Wednesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2000 block of East 46th Street just before 3:30 p.m. That is near the intersection of 46th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

The man was found inside a business in the strip mall called Creators Club and pronounced dead, according to IMPD.

No additional information about the man’s identity was provided.

Police had not identified any potential suspects as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

