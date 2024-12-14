26°
Shooting at Indianapolis apartments leaves person dead, another critical

(WISH Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead and another person was in critical condition after a shooting was reported Friday night at an Indianapolis apartment complex on the city’s west side, police says.

Information on the people shot and what may have led to the shooting was not immediately available.

Wayne Township medics and Indianapolis police were sent just before 9 p.m. Friday to the 800 block of Cloverleaf Terrace. That’s in the Cloverleaf Apartments complex just northeast of the I-465 interchange for West Washington Street.

The apartment complex is the same one where shots fired on Thursday afternoon led to a police shooting later in a nearby neighborhood. The man that police shot was stable when taken to a hospital.

