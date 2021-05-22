Crime Watch 8

Shooting kills 2, injures 1 inside convenience store at gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men are dead and another man is wounded after a shooting Friday night inside a convenience store at a gas station on the city’s northeast side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 8:10 p.m. Friday to a report of a person shot at 3813 N. Mitthoeffer Road. That’s the address of a Phillips 66 gas station just north of John Marshall High School.

The wounded man was stable at Eskenzai Hospital, police said.

Police say one of the men may have pulled a gun on another man inside the convenience store, but the shootings are believed to have been targeted and not a random act. Two men raced from the scene in what may have been a gray or silver Ford Fusion with an Indiana license plate, IMPD said. How or if the men knew each other was not immediately known.

Police have not released any other information about the fatal shootings.

Authorities were expected to release the identities of the deceased men later.

An IMPD news release about the shooting said, “IMPD homicide detectives have recently has good success with identifying suspects in other homicides due to cooperation from community members. Detectives are hopeful this will occur in this case as well.”

Anyone with information about the shootings should call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.