Shooting leaves 1 dead in Lawrence after disturbance between neighbors

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting in Lawrence Wednesday morning, according to police.

Lawrence Police Department Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said a shooting at an apartment complex in the 5200 block of Cider Mill Lane Wednesday morning stemmed from a “disturbance between neighbors.”

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later died.

The man who fired the shots remained at the scene of the shooting and cooperated with officers. Police say he was released pending an additional investigation.

Police have not released the identity of the person killed. The investigation is ongoing.

