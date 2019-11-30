Shooting leaves 2 women critically injured

(WISH) — Two women are in critical condition following a Friday night shooting in Marion County, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday.

According to IMPD Sgt. Grace Sibley, officers from the Plainfield Police Department were called to a scene just before 12 a.m. Saturday in their jurisdiction on reports of two people shot.

When the arrived to the scene, officers found two women in critical condition suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined the shooting happened in Marion County and the incident is believed to be domestic related.

It is unclear where the shooting happened in Marion County or where the victims were found in Plainfield.

The victims have not been identified and no suspect information has been released.