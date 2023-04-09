Shooting near Castleton apartment complex leaves two critical

A shooting at an apartment complex near Castleton leaves two in critical condition. (WISH Photo/Drew Schuller)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says two were injured after a shooting near an apartment complex in the Castleton area.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot at the 7700 block of Newport Way, right off Shadeland Avenue near Castleton, around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Upon their arrival, police found two individuals with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to local hospitals for their injuries where they are said to be in critical condition by hospital staff.

Police have not released the names of the individuals or any suspects at this time.