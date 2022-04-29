Crime Watch 8

Shooting near church injures 2

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers responded to a shooting near a church on 2258 N. Arsenal Ave.

Just before 2 p.m. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department East District officers were called to shots fired near a church just after a funeral was taken place.

Police say two victims were spotted walking into hospitals, both Community East Hospital and Eskenazi Hospital.

One person is stable; the other person’s condition is unknown.

Officers do not believe there is an active threat to the area.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact aggravated assault detectives to 317-327-3475.

