Shooting on city’s northeast side leaves man dead; shot fired at investigators

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after a shooting on the city’s northeast side Thursday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a possible person shot around 6:20 p.m. in the 4500 block of Jamestown Court. That’s in an apartment complex on the city’s northeast side near East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the man had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later died, police said.

It was not immediately known was led to the shooting.

As police were investigating, a vehicle drove close to the officers and someone in fired a shot toward them. It was not immediately clear if the shot was fired intentionally at the officers or if the subsequent shooting was related to the earlier shooting.

The subsequent shooting also interrupted medics trying to aid the man, IMPD Maj. Harold S. Turner said.

The vehicle fled north of the apartment complex and later was found abandoned. Police were not certain how many people were in the vehicle. Police initially set up a perimeter zone to look for the suspects, but it had been abandoned sometime before 9 p.m.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the man’s cause of death. The office will release his name once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information about the shootings was asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.