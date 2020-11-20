Crime Watch 8

Shooting on city’s northeast side leaves 1 dead

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting on the city’s northeast side Thursday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4500 block of Jamestown Court around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a person shot. That’s on the city’s northeast side near East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a person had been shot. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later died, police said.

Details about what led to the shooting or if a suspect has been identified were not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

