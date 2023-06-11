Shooting outside gentlemen’s club leaves 2 critical, leads to a high-speed chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say two men are in serious condition after a shooting outside a west side strip club that led to a high-speed chase early Sunday morning.

The two men were still in serious condition as of 6 a.m. Sunday.

Around 3:15 a.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent to the intersection of West 16th Street and Tibbs Avenue on a report of a person shot.

Officers say that upon arrival, they found two men with gunshot wounds in the Sunset Strip Gentlemen’s Club parking lot in the 2300 block of West 16th Street.

Investigators say a shooter fled the scene on a 3-wheeled vehicle at high speed. Officers told News 8 that the shooter was chased by a nearby officer who heard the shots, and the chase “got up to 90 mph.”

The chase ended after police say the shooter crashed their vehicle into a median at an unnamed location, and ran from police on foot.

Officers are still looking for the suspect and working to determine what caused the shooting.