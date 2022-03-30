Crime Watch 8

Shooting suspect leads police on chase from north side to Brownsburg

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A suspect in a north side shooting Tuesday night led then police on a chase through Hendricks County.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says someone was shot in the 8400 block of Spyglass Drive around 7:45 p.m. That is the address for the Lakeshore Reserve Off 86th apartments near the intersection of West 86th Street and Township Line Road.

Police received a tip about the suspect’s vehicle, located it and tried to pull the driver over.

A chase ensued, ending when the suspect’s vehicle crashed near Northfield Drive and East 56th Street in Brownsburg.

The suspect was taken into custody and is receiving medical treatment.

Police say the gunshot victim is stable at the hospital.