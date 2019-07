INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after an overnight shooting, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police say they found a man inside a moving car with a gunshot wound in Fountain Square.

Officers say they managed to get the driver to pull over near Calvary Street and Fletcher Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.

According to police, the man inside the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating to determine exactly where the shooting took place.