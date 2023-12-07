Shots fired during fight after basketball game at Lawrence Central High School

Lawrence Police Department was called just after 9:20 p.m. Dec. 6, 2023, to a disturbance in the parking lot of Lawrence Central High School after it had hosted Lawrence North boys basketball game. (WISH Photo)

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Shots were fired in a parking lot Wednesday night after the boys’ basketball games featuring the Lawrence Township Schools district’s rival high schools, police say.

No one was injured, says Lawrence Police Department Chief Gary Woodruff.

Police were called just after 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to a disturbance in the parking lot of Lawrence Central High School after it had hosted Lawrence North boys basketball game. Woodruff says two shots were fired during the disturbance. Lawrence Central High School is at 7300 E. 56th St., just east of the I-465 interchange.

As officers were clearing the area after the shots had been fired, they found a juvenile inside the gymnasium with a gun. It’s not clear if the juvenile was the one who’d fired the shots earlier. Also, Woodruff says he did not immediately have information on the juvenile’s gender or age, or information on whether the juvenile was a student in one of the Lawrence Township Schools.

About 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers from multiple police agencies were going to through the entire school to clear it.

Lawrence North defeated Lawrence Central 79-61.