Shots fired during robbery at Indianapolis Dunkin’ store

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Shots were fired Friday afternoon during the robbery at an east-side Dunkin’ doughnut store.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday to business at 4404 E. 10th St. just west of Emerson Avenue.

Police say at least one shot was fired inside the store.

IMPD says no one was hurt.

Police did not publicly share what led to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.

News 8 found a note on the door saying the store was closed the rest of the day.