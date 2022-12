Crime Watch 8

Shots fired outside Greenwood Park Mall; no one shot

Police responded in the late afternoon of Dec. 23, 2022, to a report of shots fired outside the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana. (WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Shots were fired late Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Greenwood Park Mall, just two days after police issued a report on a July 17 mall shooting that left three people dead.

Authorities told News 8 at 6:30 p.m. that no one was shot, but one person was injured running from the scene.

The shots were fired outside Dick’s Sporting Goods and the entrance to the former Sears store.

No arrests have been made.