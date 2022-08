Crime Watch 8

Shots hit 2 homes, vehicle in Fishers subdivision

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — No one was hurt after someone fired several shots on Monday night at Fishers homes, police say.

The shooting happened just before 11:15 p.m. Monday near Veon Drive. That’s in the Ridgefield subdivision off Promise Road south of East 131st Street.

Police say the bullets hit a home and vehicle. A stray bullet hit another home.

Police gave no description of a suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call Fishers Police Department.