Crime Watch 8

Silver Alert issued for 28-year-old missing from South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a 28-year-old man who was last seen at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 22.

Stefan Thurmand is missing from South Bend, which is 149 miles north of Indianapolis.

He is believed to be in danger and may require medical attention.

He was described as 6 feet and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.