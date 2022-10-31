Crime Watch 8

Silver Alert issued for 65-year-old woman missing from Floyds Knobs

Provided Photo (Diana Szostecki/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Kyla Russell
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a 65-year-old woman missing from Floyds Knobs, IN. That’s about 115 miles south of Indianapolis. Police believe she is in extreme danger and may need medical aid.

Diana Szostecki is 5 feet and 3 inches tall. She is 140 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she was last seen Thursday around 6:15 p.m. Police did not know what clothing she was wearing.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department at 812-948-5400 or 911.

