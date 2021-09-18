Crime Watch 8

Silver Alert issued for Whitestown teen

by: Jacey Crawford
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Boone County teenager.

The Whitestown Police Department is looking for for 17-year-old Anijaha Hill of Whitestown. She was last seen on Friday at 6 p.m. wearing gray sweatpants.

She is described as 5’4″ and 100 pounds with dark blonde hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any knowledge on Hill’s whereabouts, call the Whitestown Police Department at 765-483-3377.

