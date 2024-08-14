Southport mayor removing longtime police chief

SOUTHPORT, Ind. (WISH) — The mayor of the Marion County town of Southport is removing Police Chief Tom Vaughn.

Republican Mayor Jim Cooney says he will hold a news conference about the decision on Wednesday morning.

Vaughn has served as police chief for about a decade.

Vaughn also ran unsuccessfully for Marion County sheriff in 2018.

No exact reason for Vaughn’s dismissal has been provided.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.