Southport mayor removing longtime police chief
SOUTHPORT, Ind. (WISH) — The mayor of the Marion County town of Southport is removing Police Chief Tom Vaughn.
Republican Mayor Jim Cooney says he will hold a news conference about the decision on Wednesday morning.
Vaughn has served as police chief for about a decade.
Vaughn also ran unsuccessfully for Marion County sheriff in 2018.
No exact reason for Vaughn’s dismissal has been provided.
