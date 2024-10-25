Southport mom wants accountability after son injured in hit-and-run

SOUTHPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A 15-year-old Southport teen was struck by a car while riding his bike on Stop 10 road on Oct. 17.

Dylan Pearcy said it happened as he signaled to turn left onto Linden Drive.

“I hear a car speeding up right behind me, and I look to my left, and I just get hit by the car,” Dylan said.

Dylan suffered scrapes, bruises, and a fractured arm.

The woman who was behind the wheel didn’t speak any English, but a younger girl in the car got out of the passenger’s side to check on Dylan.

“She’s like ‘Are you ok? Are you ok? Is there anything we can do?’ and I’m like ‘I’m not ok, you just hit me with your car,’ Dylan said. “She kept asking that. I tell her that I’m not ok, and then I go to move my bike, because we were blocking traffic, then I just hear the door close and they leave.”

Dylan is a pitcher on the Southport High School baseball team, and has been playing baseball since he was 5 years old. He dreams of reaching Major League Baseball, and worries this hit and run may have derailed his chance.

“If I do possibly need surgery, then I feel like that could affect my ability to catch the ball,” Dylan said.

Dylan’s mother Catrina Smith-Pearcy said she only allows her son to bike on the secondary roads around the community, and this incident makes her worry more about her son’s safety.

“I know she didn’t intend to hit him, she just misjudged what she was doing, but not stopping and caring for someone that you hurt by accident, it’s just awful,” Catrina said. “That same day, a 14-year-old boy was hit and killed.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said this case is an active investigation. Investigator ask that anyone with information call IMPD at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.