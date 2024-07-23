Southport police officer overdoses on fentanyl during traffic stop

Lt. Tony Wilson (right) with the Southport Police Department. Wilson was exposed to and overdosed on fentanyl during a traffic stop at U.S. 31 and County Line Road on July 19, 2024. (Provided Photo/Southport Police Department)

SOUTHPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A lieutenant with the Southport Police Department is in the hospital after overdosing on fentanyl during a traffic stop.

Lt. Tony Wilson was exposed to fentanyl Friday, police said in a post on X. The department told News 8 that Wilson conducted a traffic stop at a Speedway gas station at U.S. 31 and County Line Road and arrested a driver for not having a license.

While searching the vehicle, Wilson found a folded-up one-dollar bill that contained fentanyl.

After the exposure, Wilson radioed for help. Police say Wilson had Narcan in his pocket and was going to use it, but passed out before doing so.

Indianapolis Fire Department medics responded and rushed Wilson to Community South Hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The department thanked IFD and their quick actions for saving Wilson’s life. “The Southport Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our officers and the community,” they said.

Southport police didn’t say if the driver in the traffic stop was still in custody or if they would face drug charges.