Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Southport police officer overdoses on fentanyl during traffic stop

Lt. Tony Wilson (right) with the Southport Police Department. Wilson was exposed to and overdosed on fentanyl during a traffic stop at U.S. 31 and County Line Road on July 19, 2024. (Provided Photo/Southport Police Department)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A lieutenant with the Southport Police Department is in the hospital after overdosing on fentanyl during a traffic stop. 

Lt. Tony Wilson was exposed to fentanyl Friday, police said in a post on X. The department told News 8 that Wilson conducted a traffic stop at a Speedway gas station at U.S. 31 and County Line Road and arrested a driver for not having a license.

While searching the vehicle, Wilson found a folded-up one-dollar bill that contained fentanyl.

After the exposure, Wilson radioed for help. Police say Wilson had Narcan in his pocket and was going to use it, but passed out before doing so.

Indianapolis Fire Department medics responded and rushed Wilson to Community South Hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery. 

The department thanked IFD and their quick actions for saving Wilson’s life. “The Southport Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our officers and the community,” they said.

Southport police didn’t say if the driver in the traffic stop was still in custody or if they would face drug charges.

Fentanyl that was found wrapped in a one-dollar bill during a traffic stop. (Provided Photo/Southport Police Department)

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Survey: Indiana ranks 23rd as...
News /
Court documents give insight into...
Crime Watch 8 /
New IPS school year brings...
News /
GOP platform promises funding cuts...
Education /
Delta is still melting down...
National News /
How to start researching your...
Local News /
Ways to save at the...
Local News /
Indianapolis sorority to host VP...
Election /