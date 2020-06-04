Special prosecutor announced for Dreasjon ‘Sean’ Reed case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A special prosecutor has been assigned to the Dreasjon “Sean” Reed case.

Marion Superior Court Judge Heather Welch announced that Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury will take the case.

Reed was shot and killed by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer following a pursuit last month.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears had asked for a special prosecutor to be assigned to the case due to IMPD Chief Randal Taylor’s involvement in the case.

Taylor was involved in the initial pursuit of Reed.

Taylor and Deputy Chief Kendale Adams began pursuit of Reed after he was seen driving recklessly on I-65. Both were in unmarked vehicles and dropped out when marked vehicles arrived.

The chase ended but another IMPD officer spotted Reed’s vehicle.

A short foot pursuit followed. The officer fired his stun gun at Reed, but IMPD said it was “ineffective.”

IMPD says Reed and the officer exchanged gunfire. Reed’s family contends Reed did not shoot at the officer. IMPD says Reed fired two shots and ballistic evidence confirms it.