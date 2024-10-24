1 killed in early morning shooting at Speedway apartment complex

One person is dead after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex in Speedway. Police say they found the male victim inside a car riddled with bullet holes shortly after midnight. (WISH Photo)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after an early morning shooting at a Speedway apartment complex, police said.

Just before 12:15 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the complex near West 10th Street and North Norfolk Street after hearing multiple gunshots. When they arrived, they found a white vehicle with several bullet holes on the passenger side and a man with gunshot wounds inside.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not yet been released, and authorities have not disclosed what may have led to the shooting.

