Speedway murder suspect arrested in California

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The suspect in a Speedway murder has been arrested in California, investigators say.

The Speedway Police Department says 20-year-old Ruben Gonzalez Magallanes has been arrested for the June 20 murder of Jayshawn Walker.

Police say Magallanes was arrested Monday in San Bernardino, California.

On the evening of June 20, officers were called to the 2200 block of Sumter St. where they arrived to find Walker. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police believe Walker was targeted and that this was not a random act.

If you have any information in the case, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).