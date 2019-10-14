Speedway PD looking for man accused of stabbing own mother to death

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Speedway Police Department is looking for a man accused of stabbing his own mother to death.

Police are actively searching for 39-year-old Vinson Edge. Police say he is 6’1″ and 195 pounds and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt.

Police are calling him a suspect in the murder of his 58-year-old mother. Police were called to the 5400 block of White Horse Road Sunday just before 9:30 p.m. on a report of a stabbing. Police arrived to find the woman, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

If you know where Edge is, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).