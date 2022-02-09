Crime Watch 8

Speedway Police identify man shot, killed at apartment complex

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Speedway police have identified the person shot and killed Tuesday evening at the Maywood at Speedway apartments.

Officer were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 25th Street just after 5:30 p.m. on reports of a loud disturbance.

When police arrived, they found 22-year-old Tyler Futrell.

Futrell had been shot and was unresponsive. He died at the scene.

The shooting is Speedway’s first homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lauren Roemke at the Speedway Police Department or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.