Crime Watch 8

Speedway police investigating possible homicide

(WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Speedway Police Department is investigating a possible homicide.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of Crawfordsville Road Friday morning. Officers arrived to find a person deceased in a vehicle.

News 8’s Aleah Hordges is on the scene and says police are surrounding a KFC restaurant’s parking lot.

Investigators say the victim may have died from a gunshot wound, but that is not yet confirmed. Crime lab detectives are still processing the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police have not provided any information regarding a possible suspect.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Riley nurse using her journey with congenital heart defects to relate to families

Local /

Cold Friday with seasonal temperatures on the way

Weather Blog /

1 dead after Boone County house fire

Local /

Indy 500 winner Sato to have likeness unveiled on Borg-Warner Trophy

Sports /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.