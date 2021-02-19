Speedway police investigating possible homicide

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Speedway Police Department is investigating a possible homicide.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of Crawfordsville Road Friday morning. Officers arrived to find a person deceased in a vehicle.

News 8’s Aleah Hordges is on the scene and says police are surrounding a KFC restaurant’s parking lot.

Investigators say the victim may have died from a gunshot wound, but that is not yet confirmed. Crime lab detectives are still processing the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police have not provided any information regarding a possible suspect.