Speedway police seek help to ID robbery suspects at Bath and Body Works

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Police said Monday they are looking for help to identify two suspects accused of robbing a store at gunpoint.

The robbery happened June 15 at the Bath and Body Works in the Speedway Super Center at 5820 Crawfordsville Road. That’s just southeast of the interchange of interstates 74 and 465.

Police say one of the suspects had a gun.

Information from police did not say whether the suspect got away with any merchandise or cash, or whether anyone was hurt during the robbery.

If you know anything about what happened, call Speedway Police Department.